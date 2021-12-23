Schools traditional wreath laying for Jobson trustees

Horncastle’s two senior schools performed the long-standing tradition of laying a Christmas wreath at the grave of Susan Jobson last week.

Thursday, 23rd December 2021
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 11:32 am
QEGS Head Prefect Tarun Davi and senior Prefect Anton Kiss and Banovallum school's Head Prefect Angelica Morris and Fleur Fawcett EMN-211215-110531001

QEGS head prefect, Tarun Davi, and senior prefect Anton Kiss, along with Banovallum school’s head prefects Angelica Morris and Fleur Fawcett, joined by their headteachers Grant Edgar and Simon Furness and trustees of the Jobson Trust, visited the grave of former Horncastle woman Susan Jobson to lay a wreath.

The annual tradition of laying a Christmas wreath at the grave has taken place for many years as a request made in the will of Horncastle man George Jobson, who died in 1926, in tribute to his mother, who died in 1915.

