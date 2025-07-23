School’s winning garden at show

Year 3 pupils with staff at Kirkby La Thorpe Primary Academy after their Schools Challenge win. Photo: T & J Solly

Nearly 70 schools took part in this year’s Schools’ Challenge at the Lincolnshire Show in June, competing across ten different categories.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's show was packed with memorable moments, including a special visit from HRH The Princess Royal, who spent time meeting pupils in the Epic Centre on the showground for the annual Schools Challenge.

Crowds were also delighted by the return of Matt Baker MBE, who appeared in the Countryside Ring and spent time chatting with families and fans, sharing his passion for rural life and the countryside. The Show also welcomed Harriet Cowan from Clarkson’s Farm and current Miss Lincolnshire, Mary Anna Jennings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners in the Schools Challenge included St Peter at Gowts Church of England Primary School and Queen Elizabeth High School in the Secondary section.

Kingfishers Class (year 3) at Kirkby La Thorpe Primary Academy Won the Urban Farming Section of the challenge and met Princess Anne and were pictured in our show coverage last month.

Pictured here we have the rest of the class who took part in order to win their prize.