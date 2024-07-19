Seathorne Primary Academy praised for inclusivity and supportive staff in recent Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Seathorne Primary Academy has once again been recognised as a ‘Good’ school by Ofsted. The latest inspection report celebrates the academy’s positive environment and the dedication to nurturing and educating its pupils.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pupils value attending Seathorne Primary Academy. The school’s environment reflects the high expectations that the school has for its pupils”, noted the Ofsted report. “Pupils respect their school. They describe it as welcoming and inclusive. They feel cared for, well-educated, and safe.”

Pupils’ behaviour and engagement in lessons were particularly commended. “In lessons, pupils listen carefully to their teachers. They collaborate, share, and show each other respect,” the report continued. Pupils also reported a strong sense of safety and support within the school community. “Pupils said that they do not fear bullying in school. They value the many staff that they can turn to if they need help. They particularly value the listening ears [initiative]”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Wood, Principal of Seathorne Primary Academy, expressed his pride in the school’s achievements: “Our pupils are at the heart of everything we do and seeing them flourish is our greatest reward. Hearing our pupils talk about feeling cared for and well-educated reaffirms our commitment to them. We will continue to strive for excellence and ensure that Seathorne Primary Academy remains a place where every pupil can succeed and feel valued.”

Pupils celebrating at Seathorne Primary Academy

The ambitious curriculum at Seathorne Primary Academy is said to be carefully designed with the school’s context in mind. The report noted that “The development of pupils’ communication, speech, and language is a key priority. Pupils are exposed to key technical language that extends their vocabulary”.

Seathorne Primary Academy’s commitment to supporting pupils with special educational needs was evident to the Ofsted inspectors. According to the report, “The Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCo) is skilled and well trained, swiftly identifying pupils’ needs.” It further noted, “In class learning support assistants provide high-quality guidance, ensuring all children receive the necessary support to thrive academically and socially.” The report also highlighted the school’s proactive stance, stating “The school goes to great lengths to provide the specialist help that some pupils need, with staff receiving extensive training to facilitate this support.”

The inspection report also praised the academy’s efforts in pupil safety and health education, both online and offline. Pupils benefit from a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports and clubs, which enhance their school experience and personal development. Water safety is a significant focus given the local context.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Seathorne Primary Academy are said to feel exceptionally supported, having navigated significant changes with resilience and dedication. According to the report, they now express profound pride in their roles within the school community. One staff member, who was said to speak for many, said: “I do not have a scary Sunday anymore, waiting for the start of the school week – I love my job!”.

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, praised Matthew Wood’s leadership and the transformative impact at Seathorne Primary Academy. He said, “Under Matthew’s guidance, the school has made notable strides forward. He has instilled a robust and rigorous leadership approach, significantly enhancing the school’s culture and ensuring that every decision is made with the best interests of the pupils in mind. This dedication ensures that our children not only thrive in the present but also build a solid foundation for their future success, nurturing them into confident and capable individuals.”

The full Ofsted report can be read on Seathorne Primary Academy’s website here.