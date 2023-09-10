​Seb’s impressive design for Haith's

​After wowing a national bird food company based in Louth with his artistic prowess, a Louth schoolboy now has his skills showcased for the world to see.

Haith's Julianne Jessett, Seb Oliver, Chris Smith and Charlotte Nugent.

​Julianne Jessett, Haith’s Customer Champion, joined the company earlier this year and she said she had made it her mission to create a web section dedicated to nature education for families and children, and created dozens of free nature resources.

She reached out to local schools to offer a tailored selection of activity sheets for children that cover parts of the science curriculum for use in lessons, and created a partnership with Kidgate Primary Academy in Louth.

Julianne then arranged a colouring competition for schools and nurseries in the area, appealing to youngsters to design a look for Haith’s new home here in Louth on Fairfield Industrial Estate, with ten-year-old Seb Oliver from Kidgate Primary Academy winning the competition.

She said: “Seb won our hearts with his design.

"It was so impressive, we have actually used it as our front cover for our new brochure which will be sent out and seen by hundreds of our customers.”

Sean Fieldsend, science co-ordinator for Kidgate Primary Academy, said: “Julianne has come up with some brilliant, custom-made resources which will really benefit our children and help them to understand the importance of science.

"Seb was so proud when he was announced as the winner, and he took so much pride in his entry so to see that rewarded is brilliant.”