Several success stories for Mablethorpe CLIP students

Several students from the ‘Class of 2020’ at the Community Learning in Partnership (CLIP) centre in Mablethorpe have progressed on to Higher Education programmes this autumn.

Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:06 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 5:07 pm
Mitchell (pictured left) is going to Nottingham to study French with Media, Karen (2nd left) is studying Special Educational Needs at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, and Lisa (right) has also gone to BGU to study Educational Studies with Special Educational Needs.

Access Diplomas provide a recognised Level 3 entry qualification to university for mature students and a route to a new career.

CLIP offers a range of courses which will start again this autumn. Visit the Mablethorpe centre or email [email protected] for details.

