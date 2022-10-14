'She is a human dynamo!' - Staff member at Boston-area nursery scoops national honour

Boston Nursery School's Beth Cooper at the Nursery World Awards.

Beth Cooper, of Boston Nursery School, was named Nursery Practitioner of the Year at the Nursery World Awards, held recently in London.

Open to everyone involved in early years education and childcare, the awards aim to help raise the profile of the sector and spotlight best practice among those working in it.

Beth joined Boston Nursery School as a student in 2013 with no previous experience of having worked in such a setting.

At the time of her nomination, a spokesman for the nursery said: “[Beth] has taken full advantage of every training opportunity that has come her way, and never stops asking questions. As a result, in the nine years she has dedicated to the children of Boston, she has become one of the most highly skilled, professionally driven and immensely talented teaching assistants in the country.”

Beth’s achievements at the nursery have included leading on a project to develop a previously unused outdoor section at the site to create a resource for the children, with such features as a sensory area and fairy garden.

Following her win, she said: “Being nominated for the award itself felt really special. To know how valued you are by your colleagues, parents and community was such a lovely feeling. Then to find out I was shortlisted, and then to be announced as the winner was a feeling I can’t explain. It felt out of this world. To be able to celebrate all my hard work with my team and the people who have supported me for the last few years was just so rewarding. I feel absolutely blessed to have this experience as there are so many amazing practitioners who go above and beyond every day for the children in their care. It was a celebration of how hard everybody works in the sector and was so special to be a part of it!”