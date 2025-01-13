Shining a spotlight on Lincolnshire’s remarkable Service Children – nominations open now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nominations are now open for the LiNCHigher Service Child Awards, a special celebration to recognise the exceptional achievements of Service Children in Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday 25th April 2025, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm at Bishop Grosseteste University. This formal event will feature a military band performance and a buffet lunch.

We invite you to nominate a Service Child who has demonstrated outstanding courage, whether through excelling in art or sport or making a positive impact in their community. Nominations are open to all Lincolnshire primary schools, secondary schools and organisations supporting Service children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To nominate, please provide the nominee’s full name and their school or organisation.

Nominations are now open for the LiNCHigher Service Child Awards, a special celebration to recognise the exceptional achievements of Service Children in Lincolnshire.

Jessica McNeill, Community Events & Projects Officer at LiNCHigher, said:“LiNCHigher’s Service Child Awards celebrate the achievements and resilience of students from military families within Lincolnshire. The winners are nominated by their peers, schools, and members of the community who recognise something extraordinary in these students.

“These awards honour the unique challenges that Service Children face, such as moving schools and adapting to changes quickly. Winning a Service Child Award is not just about recognising academic or extracurricular success but about acknowledging their adaptability, perseverance, and community spirit.

For the students who receive these awards, it’s a meaningful recognition of their strength and contributions, often under circumstances that require significant resilience. Beyond boosting their confidence, these awards inspire them to aim higher and continue making a difference in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Service Child Awards shine a spotlight on the invaluable traits these students develop through their unique life experiences, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and success.”

We invite you to nominate a Service Child who has demonstrated outstanding courage, whether through excelling in art or sport or making a positive impact in their community.

Reflecting on the awards, Shaun O’Neill LiNCHigher’s Community Projects Manager said, “Following the success of last year’s Festival of Friends project, I’m thrilled to see how Lincolnshire’s young people and educators are continuing to grow and achieve. The Service Child Awards provide an incredible platform to celebrate these accomplishments and recognise the resilience, creativity, and community spirit of Service Children across the county.”

If you have any questions about the awards please contact: [email protected].

Submit your nomination here: forms.office.com/pages/responsepage

Please note: Nominations close on Friday 18th April 2025.

For more information, please visit: www.thefuturefocus.co.uk/events/service-child-awards-day