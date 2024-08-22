'Significant' increase in top GCSE grades among achievements at Donington's Cowley Academy

The South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, which oversees the school, has reported:

A ‘significant’ increase in GCSE grades 7-9 compared to 2023.

An increase of about 10 per cent in pupils achieving grades 5 or above in English and maths.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) of pupils who sat a BTEC qualification achieved Distinction* or Distinction grades (equivalent to a grade 7 to 9).

‘Notable’ successes for specific subjects, with sport science and health and social Care pupils performing ‘exceptionally’.

“The continued progress of the summer examination results at Cowley Academy highlights the strength of the quality of education and the wide variety of initiatives that students have been eager to take advantage of,” a SLAT spokesman said, adding: “Cowley Academy have offered extra revision sessions during the Easter and May half term holidays, where students choose additional two-hour lessons on specific subjects. In term time, during lunchtimes and after-school, subject staff have provided homework and revision clubs as part of their enrichment programmes. The trust has also invested in online learning resources that students have been able to utilise as part of their revision tools. This dedication to go above and beyond has ensured students can be rewarded for their hard work and dedication.”

SLAT chief executive officer Lucy Conley said: “This set of results demonstrates the incredible hard work of our students and staff, and reflects the students’ hard work and commitment to their studies.

“I am extremely proud to share that, as well as the significant success seen at Cowley Academy, all three of the other schools in the South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, being Spalding Academy, Bourne Academy and Giles Academy have also had an increase in the GCSE and vocational grades 7 to 9. This demonstrates that all schools in our Trust are offering students in Lincolnshire the best opportunities possible and aspire to be the best they can be.

“A key part of the success of our Trust is to recognise the outstanding successes of our students, so in September we will be recognising and rewarding success at a trust-wide awards ceremony, where all schools can celebrate together.

“I would like to wish all of our amazing young people the very best for their future and I hope they will keep in touch. I wish all our students the very best in the next phase of their educational endeavours whether this be sixth form, college or an apprenticeship.”

1 . Cowley Academy, Donington Pictured (from left) Dolbie Elding, Harvey Draper and Ollie Clarke. Photo: Contributor

2 . Cowley Academy, Donington Matthew Harper. Photo: Contributor

3 . Cowley Academy, Donington Kristyna Doades. Photo: Contributor

4 . Cowley Academy, Donington Millie Thorold. Photo: Contributor