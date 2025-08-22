Lola Huntley and Ellie Smith. Photo: SWRAplaceholder image
Lola Huntley and Ellie Smith. Photo: SWRA

Sir William Robertson Academy Celebrates GCSE results

By Andy Hubbert
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:37 BST
Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, is celebrating this year’s GCSE results and the achievements of its Year 11 students.

The school says these results reflect the hard work, determination and commitment of SWRA’s pupils and staff.

Many students were awarded the highest grades across a wide range of subjects.

Tabitha Rose Reep achieved an outstanding set of results including a grade 9 in English Language; grade 8s in English Literature, Art and Design, French and History; grade 7s in Biology and Geography and grade 6s in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.

Perry Sansom did exceptionally well, achieving grade 8s in English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Geography; grade 7s in English Literature, Biology and Chemistry; grade 6s in Design and Technology and French and a merit in Level 2 Extended Mathematics and Sport.

Harrison Shepherd received fantastic results, with grade 8s in English Language and Geography; grade 7s in English Literature, Biology, Computer Science and French;

grade 6 in Mathematics as well as a pass in Level 2 Extended Mathematics; grade 5s in Chemistry and Physics and a distinction* in Business Studies.

Ellie Smith was awarded grade 8s in Biology, Physics and French; grade 7s in English Language, Mathematics and Geography; grade 6s in English Literature, Chemistry, Drama and Physical Education and a pass in Level 2 Extended Mathematics.

Arthur Wilkinson also had some fantastic results including grade 8s Mathematics and French; grade 7s in English Language, Biology, Chemistry and Physics and Geography; grade 6s in English Literature, Computer Science and Media Studies and a distinction in Level 2 Extended Mathematics.

Kizzi-Ella Chapman achieved grade 8s in Mathematics and French; grade 6s in English Language, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography and Media Studies; a grade 5 in English Literature and merits in Music Technology and Level 2 Extended Mathematics.

GCSE Triple Science results were excellent: 93 per cent of candidates achieved grades 9-4 in Biology, Chemistry and Physics. GCSE PE and GCSE French results were similarly strong, with students achieving 95 per cent and 82 per cent grades 9-4 respectively.

The breadth of talent and range of interests of SWRA’s students is reflected in the results achieved across vocational as well as academic subjects. Seventy-six per cent of BTEC Sport students and 69 per cent of NCFE Business students were awarded Level 2 Distinction*- Level 2 Pass (equivalent to GCSE grades 9-4) and 68 per cent of CACHE Childcare students achieved Distinction-Pass grades.

Charlotte Daniels, Evie Harris and Ellie Whiteside all achieved Distinction grades in Sport and Luke Cousins and Hannah Lynn were awarded Level 2 Distinctions in Business Studies. Lauren Fawkes and Scarlett Hinchcliffe

achieved Level 2 Distinction Stars in Childcare.

Mark Guest, headteacher, commented, ‘We are immensely proud of all our students. This cohort of students were in Year 7 when the Covid pandemic struck, but they have shown great resilience and a passion to succeed. These results are a fitting testament to their hard work, commitment and the excellent teaching they have received throughout their time at Sir William Robertson.”

Evie Harris and Nia Ribeiro-Nelson. Photo: SWRA

Kizzi-Ella Chapman. Photo: SWRA

Luke Cousins. Photo: SWRA

Tabitha Rose Reep. Photo: SWRA

