Sixth formers treated to spectacular trip to Iceland

The De Aston School Sixth Form Geography students journeyed to Iceland in early April.

Exploring the south of the country, they visited many wonderful sights and activities, such as Skogafoss and Selfoss waterfalls, the famous Reynisfjara volcanic black sand beach and a guided walk of the impressive Solheimajokull glacier.

A spokesperson for De Aston’s geography department said: “Throughout the trip the group conducted fieldwork that will assist them with their studies, literally bringing the textbook to life!

"We were also lucky enough to see some spectacular displays of the Northern Lights which truly made it a trip to remember.”

The students were treated to a spectacular show of the Northern Lights during their stay.