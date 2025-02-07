Skegness Academy achieves ADHD friendly school accreditation

Skegness Academy is proud to announce that it has been officially accredited as an ADHD Friendly School by The ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity. This prestigious recognition highlights the school’s commitment to supporting neurodiverse students and fostering an inclusive learning environment.

The ADHD Foundation's trustees commended Skegness Academy for raising the profile of neurodiversity within the school and for the high quality of resources and information made available to parents. The school demonstrated its dedication by providing comprehensive evidence in the form of assembly slides, written documentation, and practical working resources aligned with the foundation’s pledges.

As part of the accreditation process, Skegness Academy committed to the following six pledges:

Staff Training: The academy collaborated with the ADHD Foundation to provide a training session for staff, which was successfully completed earlier this year.

Physical Activity Access: The school ensures that all learners with ADHD have opportunities for physical activity and exercise throughout the school day, including sensory circuits and interactions with the school dog.

Self-Calming Strategies: Students are taught self-regulation techniques such as breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and mindfulness.

Tactile Resources in Classrooms: Every classroom is equipped with tactile resources to support students with ADHD.

School-Wide Awareness: The academy created a school-wide display and hosted an assembly to celebrate the achievements of individuals living with ADHD.

Parent & Carer Support: Information and guidance have been provided to parents and carers, offering strategies and routines to support children with ADHD at home.

Skegness Academy principal, Claudio Gissendorf, and students holding ADHD Friendly School certificate

Lorna Coates-Metheringham, Senior Assistant Principal and SENCO at Skegness Academy, expressed her pride in the school’s achievement:

"We are delighted to receive this accreditation from The ADHD Foundation. It reflects the hard work of our staff and students in making our school a welcoming and supportive place for all. We are committed to continuing our efforts to ensure that every student with ADHD feels understood and well-supported."