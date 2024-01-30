Ofsted commended the academy for ‘strong leadership’, ‘positive relations’ and ‘school improvements’.

Inspectors recognised the significant improvements being made across the school and praised its ‘ambitious curriculum’ and its sixth form provision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skegness Academy, located on Burgh Road and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, was last inspected in 2020 where it was rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas. Since then, the Academy says leaders have been working hard to embed long-term improvements to benefit its pupils and community.

Highlights from the report include:

“Pupils say that the school is improving”

·“The school is well led” and “the trust has provided effective support for the school so that it has the capacity to improve further”

·“Most lessons are calm and orderly” and “the school has ensured that there is a clear behaviour system in place”

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) feel well supported.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

·“The school has developed a well-sequenced and ambitious curriculum for all pupils.”

·“The school has prioritised reading.”

·“Students in the sixth form benefit from a curriculum that is ambitious and well-matched to their needs.”

·”Pupils take part in a range of extra-curricular clubs.”

·“Students do work experience and learn about higher education. They are well-prepared for their next steps”

However, the Academy remained ‘Requires Improvement’ in behaviour and attitudes, quality of education and overall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moving forward, Ofsted said the Academy needs to secure further improvements in attendance, embed its new behaviour system and ensure consistency in the delivery of the curriculum.

Inspectors recognised that the Academy had plans in place to address these areas. They stated that “behaviour has improved recently” and “plans are in place” to support pupils struggling to meet expectations. The report added that “the school has increased capacity in the attendance team” and is “taking action” to increase regular attendance. Further, they acknowledged “how teachers deliver the curriculum is improving.”

Claudio Gissendorf, Principal of Skegness Academy, said: “We are pleased to have been rated ‘Good’ in three of the five areas following our recent Ofsted inspection and that inspectors have recognised the significant progress we are making.

“We are passionate about developing the whole child and providing a holistic education that sets our pupils up for success in their next steps, be that higher education of the world of work. To see this ethos commended by Ofsted is a testament to our staff and pupils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am confident that our robust plans for further improvement, which were noted by Ofsted, and with the support of our staff, pupils and the Trust, we will continue to accelerate and embed long-term improvements.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “The commitment to and realisation of improvements at Skegness Academy is excellent to see. The team of staff are dedicated to ensuring our young people receive the best possible start in life.