Skegness Academy celebrates prestigious Artsmark Award in programme's 20th anniversary

Staff from the Arts and Culture Faculty celebrating the Artsmark Silver Award.

The Artsmark Award is the only creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England.

It supports schools to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education,

putting creativity and wellbeing at the heart of the curriculum.

Sixth Form and Year 11 students visit the musical Chicago as part of their Performing Arts course.

Artsmark ensures every young person can be creative and access a diverse, high-quality cultural education.

In order to achieve their Artsmark Award, Skegness Academy had to develop their arts and culture provision to embed a broad and ambitious curriculum. This was achieved by creating an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the whole school.

Skegness Academy worked alongside The Mighty Creatives at various stages towards their Artsmark Award achievement.

The Artsmark assessor commended Skegness Academy on "adopting a positive mind set to challenges that were presented due to COVID" and "increasing the offer of arts and culture education across key stages three and four".

Harpist Ruth Lee during a music workshop delivered to years 7, 8 and 9 last year.

On receiving the award, Miss Thompson, Curriculum Lead for the Arts and Culture Faculty said: “We are extremely proud of our achievements with arts and culture education at Skegness Academy and the recognition we have received.

"Our offering is forever growing and improving, and the experiences that students gain from this will build a multitude of skills for the future.”

Dr Darren Henley OBE, Chief Executive of the Arts Council, said: “I would like to congratulate Skegness Academy on their Artsmark Award.

"Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious, and creative curriculum, every pupil can develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”