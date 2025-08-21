Skegness Academy enjoys GCSE success

Codey England receives his GCSE results today

Students and staff at Skegness Academy, located on Burgh Road and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results this morning.

The Academy is proud to have achieved a year of positive results for students. The whole Academy community is incredibly proud of its students, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their Level 3 qualifications at the Academy.

While all students have done well, there have been some wonderful individual performances. These include:

Chloe Woodcock, who successfully achieved a grade 9 in textile; a grade 7 in English language; grade 6s in maths and statistics; and grade 5s in science, English literature and geography.

Rowan Spencer, who received a grade 6 in English language; grade 5s in maths, science and statistics; and grade 4s in English literature and geography.

Codey England, who earned grade 6s in English language and History; grade 5s in science, statistics, English literature and geography; and a grade 4 in maths.

Reggie Findlater, who celebrates grade 5s in maths, science, English language, French and history; a Level 2 Distinction in performing arts; and grade 4s in English literature and statistics.

Victoria Jenner, who achieved grade 5s in maths, science, English literature, geography and statistics; a Distinction in art; and a grade 4 in English language.

Niamh Hemming, who is celebrating a Distinction* in sport; a Distinction in dance; a grade 6 in history; grade 5s in English language and literature; and grade 4s in maths and statistics.

Reggie Findlater with his GCSE results this morning

Claudio Gissendorf, Principal at Skegness Academy, said:

“We are thrilled to share the positive achievements of our students today! Their results are a true testament to the power of dedication, perseverance and hard work.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to our incredible staff, whose unwavering commitment and tireless support have guided our students every step of the way. We also extend our deepest appreciation to the parents, whose encouragement and support at home have been invaluable.

“Today marks a joyful milestone – the first step onto the path to a bright, successful and fulfilling future. We could not be prouder, and we send our warmest congratulations and best wishes to all our students as they embark on their next exciting chapter.“