Skegness Academy partners with Kenyan school to foster cultural exchange and global citizenship

Skegness Academy has announced an exciting new partnership with Emanani Muslim Secondary School, located in the rural community of Mumias, Kenya, near the Kakamega Rainforest. This collaboration connects the Lincolnshire-based school with a culturally rich region of Kenya, offering students the opportunity to broaden their horizons and engage with an entirely different culture.

In an increasingly interconnected world, it is vital for young people to develop a global perspective. For Skegness Academy, situated in a predominantly white British community with limited exposure to cultural diversity, this partnership represents a crucial step in fostering cultural awareness, tolerance, and respect. By encouraging students to explore diverse cultures, the initiative aims to empower them to become confident, articulate global citizens.

“This partnership is about more than cultural exchange; it’s about shaping a generation that understands and respects the diversity of the world,” said Lorna Coates-Metheringham, UNICEF Lead at Skegness Academy.

To integrate the partnership into school life, a range of initiatives has been launched:

Kenya Day celebrations at Skegness Academy

Parental Engagement Evening: Informing families about the partnership and its potential benefits.

Kenya Day Celebrations: Showcasing Kenyan food, traditions, and cultural activities.

Pen Pal Programme: Connecting Key Stage 3 students with pen pals from Emanani Muslim Secondary School.

The highlight of the partnership to date has been the UNICEF Kenyan Cultural Days, held on 16th and 17th December. These events gave Year 7 students the chance to engage in a variety of activities, blending learning and fun:

Cultural Poetry: Exploring Blessing by Imtiaz Dharker, a poem focused on the importance of water.

Culinary Exploration: Making traditional Kenyan chapattis, some with festive shapes to combine cultural traditions.

Swahili Lessons: Introducing Kenyan greetings and cultural insights.

Dance and Art: Learning African beats dance routines and creating tribal masks.

In addition to these activities, UNICEF ambassadors and student subject leaders took on leadership roles, developing organisational and communication skills while supporting their peers.

The partnership has been enriched by a strong relationship with Joyce Shihundu, an English teacher at Emanani Muslim Secondary School. Despite challenges such as limited Wi-Fi and energy access in the region, Joyce’s enthusiasm and dedication have ensured consistent communication via email and WhatsApp.

To further support the partnership, Skegness Academy Principal, Claudio Gissendorf, recently sent pencil cases to students in Kenya. In return, over 500 letters were received from the students, sparking excitement and marking the beginning of an enriching pen pal exchange.

As the partnership evolves, Skegness Academy remains committed to deepening cultural understanding and expanding opportunities for students in both schools. This collaboration represents an important step toward fostering empathy, mutual respect, and lifelong curiosity about the world.