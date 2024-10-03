Skegness Academy strives for Silver in UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skegness Academy is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to being a UNICEF Rights Respecting School, with a passionate steering group of twenty staff and pupils now working towards the prestigious Silver Rights Respecting Schools Award.

After securing the Bronze Award earlier this year, the Academy continues to foster an environment where every child has a safe and inspiring place to learn.

Led by Year 11 pupil Macaulay, the Steering Group works closely with stakeholders across the school and community to ensure a united effort towards embedding the values of children's rights. “Our aim is to raise awareness of the vital work of UNICEF and promote a school environment where children’s rights are taught, practised, respected, and protected,” said Macaulay. "We are confident that Skegness Academy is a thriving community for children's rights."

In the past year, Skegness Academy has made significant strides in promoting the principles of UNICEF within the school. Highlights include:

Staff and pupils at Skegness Academy with UNICEF Bronze Award

Introducing UNICEF's mission to staff and delivering informative assemblies to all year groups.

Engaging with the local community through events and activities to raise awareness of children's rights.

Raising over £650 for charity on a 13-mile sponsored walk, symbolising the distance many children in African countries must walk daily to access education.

Looking ahead, Skegness Academy is focusing on building a meaningful partnership with a school in Kenya. This partnership will allow pupils to learn about life and education in Kenyan schools, with initiatives like 'Africa Day' and fundraising activities planned for the year.

In a bid to expand learning opportunities for the wider community, the Academy is also excited to announce that its library will be open to the public every Saturday from 5th October. Supported by UNICEF, this initiative aims to provide a warm, safe space for continuous learning and development for families in Skegness.

“We are thrilled to be opening our library to the public on Saturdays,” said Claudio Gissendorf, Principal of Skegness Academy. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a community where learning is accessible to everyone. The library will offer a welcoming environment for families to come together and engage with resources that support lifelong learning.”

The Academy invites anyone interested in learning more about the UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools Programme or participating in their efforts to join them on this important journey.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Skegness Academy’s UNICEF Steering Group via the school office.