Skegness Academy Year 11s put on style to celebrate end of GCSEs

Students were ecstatic after two years of the pandemic to be able to attend the sparkling event at the Vine Hotel.

In true prom tradition, they arrived at the historic setting in stunning frocks and smart suits to enjoy a delicious meal and dance the night away.

Skegness Academy say the pupils have worked really hard over the past two years and conveyed strength and resilience throughout, so it was great to see them enjoying this event with their friends and year group.

The event was made accessible to all students with the Skegness Academy Prom Shop enjoying another successful year after being introduced last year to support pupils and provide a wide range of dresses, suits and accessories.

This year, the Academy extended the opportunity to the wider community with other local schools making use of the facility.

The Skegness Academy is grateful to Mark Mason Photography, the Vine Hotel and Blue Anchor Leisure for supporting the event.

located on Burgh Road, is sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust.

Mrs Ferrier – Head of Year 11 at the Burgh Road academy sponsored by Greenwood Academies Trust – said: “It was fantastic to see them all up on the dance floor together, laughing and enjoying every moment.

"They all looked incredible, and they were able to express their own individuality through outfit choice too.

"It was great to see so many pupils make use of our incredible Prom Shop, too.”

1. Skegness Academy Prom Students were celebrating the end of their GCSEs. Photo: Mark Mason Photography.

2. Skegness Academy Prom Many students arrived in style for the prom. Photo: Mark Mason Photography.

3. Skegness Academy Prom It was a chance to dress up after a tough period during the pandemic. Photo: Mark Mason Photography.

4. 37.jpg In the pink at the Skegness Academy Prom. Photo: Mark Mason Photography.