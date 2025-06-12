Skegness Infant Academy celebrated as a “happy school” in glowing Ofsted report

Skegness Infant Academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, is celebrating a glowing Ofsted report following its recent inspection. The report praises the academy’s positive atmosphere, high expectations for all pupils, and strong values that underpin a rich and ambitious education.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors described the school as “a happy school” where “pupils enjoy attending and say that it is a fun place to be.” Pupils were seen to “care about one another” and “play well with each other at playtime.” One standout feature was the support pupils offer each other: “Pupil play leaders help other pupils who want to learn new games,” and “pupils behave well.”

Executive Principal, Rona Pryme, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with this report. It’s wonderful to see inspectors recognise that this is a happy, nurturing place where children are thriving. The staff team works incredibly hard to create a learning environment that inspires curiosity, confidence, and a love for learning. Our values of Resilience, Independence, Creativity, High Aspiration, Exceptional, and Respect are lived every day, and we’re proud that the inspectors saw that shining through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having had the privilege of leading both Skegness Infant and Junior Academies since 2018, I’m incredibly proud of what my colleagues and pupils have achieved. As I look ahead to early retirement at the end of this academic year, I know the schools will be in safe hands with Jo French, who will take over as Executive Principal in September from another school in Greenwood Academies Trust.”

Pupils at Skegness Infant Academy

Ofsted highlighted that “the school is ambitious for all pupils, including the most disadvantaged and those with a special educational need and/or disability (SEND).” The report added: “Pupils do well here.”

The school’s strong focus on early reading also received praise. “The school ensures that pupils begin to learn to read as soon as they start,” and “all staff have the expertise to teach pupils phonics.” Pupils are provided with engaging texts and incentives to foster a love of reading, and the school “supports parents and carers in helping their child to read at home.” Pupils told inspectors “they enjoy reading.”

The Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) was also highly commended. The report notes: “Children get off to a good start in the nursery. Staff ensure that routines are established quickly. Expectations for the children to behave well are high.” Children are inspired by “stimulating activities” such as growing vegetables and exploring how to water them, and “children’s attitudes to their learning are exceptional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy’s broader curriculum and enrichment opportunities were also recognised: “The school provides a range of opportunities to raise pupils’ aspirations,” including “careers days [that] increase pupils’ awareness of different jobs, such as nursing, dentistry and the armed forces.” Pupils also contribute to the school environment through eco-projects, such as creating bug hotels and planting gardens. “This gives pupils a sense of pride in their school and of responsibility towards the environment.”

Inspectors observed that “the school has a calm yet excited feel to it.” Pupils described behaviour in school as good, and confirmed that if they had any concerns, “staff will help them.” Attendance has also increased significantly due to the school’s consistent and proactive approach.

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “This report is a testament to the energy and commitment of the entire Skegness Infant Academy team. I’m so pleased that Ofsted recognised not only the school’s strong academic focus, but also the emphasis on well-being, character-building, and real-world learning. Rona and her team should be very proud. It’s clear that this is a place where every child is supported to thrive.”

The report also highlighted the professionalism and purpose of staff across the school. Inspectors noted: “There is a real sense of unity among the staff. They have a clear understanding of the school’s mission and work collaboratively towards that aim.” One staff member told inspectors: “We want to give pupils a sense of purpose, well-being and to go out into the world and be something.”

Skegness Infant Academy is excited to build on this success and is committed to delivering an excellent educational experience for every pupil.