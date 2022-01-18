Skegness school's head girl has hair cut for second time to help sick children

GOING... Alicia Neal before her haircut.

Year 6 pupil at the Richmond School Alicia Neal is donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

This is the second time Alicia has made a donation to the charity - and the school couldn't be more proud of her.

Alicia said: "I have donated my hair to make a wig to help a child feel a bit more confident in themselves while going through a tough time medically."

GONE... Alicia with the hair that will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

Her mum, Lois Slocombe, explained that Alicia donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust when she was aged seven and wanted to do it again, so has been growing it ever since.

Lois said: "We are so proud of her choosing this charity and donating such a lot of her hair.

"She’s a very thoughtful girl and her new hair really suits her too."

Joanne Hazard, a spokesperson for the Richmond School, commented: "The Richmond Family staff team at The Richmond School in Skegness, are very proud of this pupil.

Alicia shows off her sharp new haircut.

"Alicia is our Head Girl and has always displayed kindness and consideration for others."