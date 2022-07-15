Skegness students impress at acting workshop in London

Students from Skegness Academy attended a Talent 1st workshop in London.

The students from Skegness Academy attended the workshop as part of a creative industries programme being piloted at the Greenwood Academies Trust school.

As well as exposing them to the London arts scene, the workshop provided them with the opportunity to meet leading casting directors, agents and actors at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Hosted by Talent 1st, a not-for-profit community interest company dedicated to helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds break through and succeed in the creative industries, 40 pupils, including some from and Nottingham Academy which is also part of the Trust, took part in the workshop.

It marked the culmination of the fully funded year-long programme.

The day was also designed to support the Academies’ respective careers programmes, showcasing the various career pathways that are possible in the creative industries and providing pupils with the opportunity to ask attendees, which included Talent 1st alumni and BAFTA nominee Liv Hill, any questions and advice they may have based on their experience.

Alice Shepherd, Year 14 pupil at Skegness Academy, said: “Since working with Talent 1st my joy for acting has been reignited, and my hopes for a career in the industry have been revived.

" I have learnt so much since working with the team and have had opportunities and experiences that have allowed me to develop my skills as a young leading actress.”

Liv Hill, Talent 1st alumni and BAFTA nominated actor, said: “It was wonderful to speak with and witness some up and coming actors at the workshop yesterday – there was an incredible amount of talent and I am confident these young actors will go on to have great success with their future endeavours.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO at Greenwood Academies Trust, said:“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Talent 1st and the opportunities it can help provide.