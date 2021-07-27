Sleaford-area pupils stage mock wedding, taking on roles from bride and groom to photographer and DJ

Here comes the bride ... Tilda Riley arrives at Winchelsea Primary School's mock wedding.

The event at Winchelsea Primary School, Ruskington, marked the end of a term’s work by Year Four’s Emerald class on Christian wedding traditions.

Every child in the class had a part to play – from bride and groom to bridesmaid and groomsman, from parent and vicar to photographer, waiting staff and DJ.

Parents were invited to the ceremony, held socially distanced outdoors. This was followed by a wedding reception on the school field.

More children in their roles ...

The speeches were all written by the children – the best man told stories of meeting groom Joshua Olive in nursery, while Joshua wrote an affectionate speech about his bride, Tilda Riley. The first dance was Superman, by request, and the audience joined in with Cha Cha Slide.

Headteacher Helen Duckett, who is pictured left acting as a chauffeur to Tilda and father-of-the-bride James Boole, said: “Winchelsea has developed a creative curriculum and we think the best way to learn whenever possible is through an immersive, experiential method and so as the children learnt they began to put together all the elements needed for an actual wedding day.”