Sleaford area school joins the race against cancer

Pupils at St Andrew's School, Leasingham ran the Race For Life. EMN-210527-164423001

Leasingham St Andrew’s Primary School is hosting a special event today (Friday) as part of the Race for Life Schools programme.

Around 200 pupils, aged from four to 11, are taking part in the 3km event to raise money for life-saving research. The event is being staged in line with official guidance for schools during the COVID-19 outbreak.

To help pupils prepare, teachers have used a resource kit created by Cancer Research UK including everything they need to hold their own Race for Life Schools event, such as fundraising tips, posters and medals.

David Hodgson, headteacher, said they had been looking forward to taking part and training during lunchtimes and PE lessons. He said the whole school has supported the event in a team effort to make it a great day for pupils and staff, while raising money for an important cause.

“Sadly, most of us know someone who has been touched by cancer and we all have our special reasons for taking part and wanting to help such an important charity,” said Mr Hodgson.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a series of events raising millions every year to help fund vital research.

Schools across the UK are being invited to hold their own Race for Life events in aid of the charity. The event can be on any day, at any place, and any distance that suits the age and abilities of pupils.