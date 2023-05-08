Register
Sleaford area schools party for new King

​Sleaford and district truly got into the spirit of celebrating the King’s coronation with events in schools, businesses decorated and lots of parties throughout the weekend.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 8th May 2023, 18:02 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:02 BST
Charlie and Kamile crowned at William Alvey School, SleafordCharlie and Kamile crowned at William Alvey School, Sleaford
It was schools who took the lead on Friday. At William Alvey School in Sleaford, pupils performed their own coronation ceremony, crowning Charlie and Kamile.

Pupils at Kirkby la Thorpe Academy had a family picnic, with hobby horse polo and regal tattoos.

Pupils and staff were treated to an ice cream, to celebrate the coronation and the school’s recent successful Ofsted inspection.

Kirkby la Thorpe School's own Royal couple officially open their new Year 6 classroom.Kirkby la Thorpe School's own Royal couple officially open their new Year 6 classroom.
The school also officially opened its new Year 6 classroom funded by the DfE – a new modular building in their playground. Pupils Adam and Eden acted as King and Queen to cut the ribbon.

Katie Gravil, headteacher, commented: “It’s lovely to bring our whole school family together to celebrate our recent successes, along with the King’s Coronation.”

Rauceby School pupils were treated to a tea party and games on a royal theme such as 'Pin the Crown on the King'; 'The Red, White and Blue Treasure Hunt'; 'Find the Crown' and stacking the highest pile of coins in 'The King is in his Counting House Game'.

The children went home with a commemorative coin purchased and presented by Rauceby School PTFA.

Winchelsea School pupils dressed in red, white and blue for the day, pictured with headteacher Helen Duckett.Winchelsea School pupils dressed in red, white and blue for the day, pictured with headteacher Helen Duckett.
Ruskington’s Winchelsea School saw children come dressed in red, white and blue, crowns and other headgear as well as cuddly Jack Russells (the King’s favourite dog) and sing their specially written song for the new king. There was bunting and flags and lessons and activities to learn more about the traditions and history of royal coronations as well as activities such as making and wearing crowns and designing commemorative bookmarks.

There was an outdoor street party and they all sang the National Anthem where they sang the National Anthem and enjoyed party food.

Children enjoy their street party at Winchelsea School, Ruskington.Children enjoy their street party at Winchelsea School, Ruskington.
The coronation tea party at Rauceby School, with the help of staff and parents.The coronation tea party at Rauceby School, with the help of staff and parents.
Celebrating the King's Coronation at Kirkby La Thorpe School. Pupils looked the part. Photo: Holly Parkinson.Celebrating the King's Coronation at Kirkby La Thorpe School. Pupils looked the part. Photo: Holly Parkinson.
Families celebrating the King's Coronation on the field at Kirkby La Thorpe School. Photo: Holly ParkinsonFamilies celebrating the King's Coronation on the field at Kirkby La Thorpe School. Photo: Holly Parkinson
Celebrating the King's Coronation at Kirkby al Thorpe School. Two pupils were dressed as the King and Queen and arrived by carriage. Photo: Holly ParkinsonCelebrating the King's Coronation at Kirkby al Thorpe School. Two pupils were dressed as the King and Queen and arrived by carriage. Photo: Holly Parkinson
Children dressed up on a royal theme for Rauceby School's coronation party.Children dressed up on a royal theme for Rauceby School's coronation party.
Children dressed up on a royal theme for Rauceby School's coronation party.Children dressed up on a royal theme for Rauceby School's coronation party.
Children enjoyed a royal tea party at Rauceby School.Children enjoyed a royal tea party at Rauceby School.
