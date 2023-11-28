Sleaford boy in Top 50 in the country for Times Table Rockstar maths challenge

﻿A Sleaford primary school pupil has been ranked in the top 50 in the country in a maths competition

Pavi Puri with his Times Table Rockstar competition certificate.

Pavi Puri, a pupil at William Alvey CofE Primary School in Sleaford, took part in the England Rocks - Times Table Rock Star 2023 competition, run by the creators of the Rockstar maths curriculum for schools.

He ended up in the top 50 out of a total 377,792 children across the country who participated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition ran across three days with children participating for 60 mins every day.

Pavi Puri (left) and his brother Neil, with their TimesTable Rockstar maths certificates.

Pavi is absolutely delighted to get his school and his name in the top 50 as this is his final year in the primary school.

Proud mum Dee Puri, said: “He has made himself, his school and the parents, very proud indeed. Both, Pavi and his twin brother Neil, have absolutely loved TTRS in the last few years, and have done really well every single year at the school.

“A big thank you to the school and the teachers too, as both the boys and their school mates have enjoyed competing in these competitions since the school started participating in this a few years ago. This year, Pavi has

Advertisement

Advertisement

also been the school leader in this competition and finished first, with Neil being second.”

She said it bred some very healthy and tough competition at home and school, as Neil was the school leader last year with Pavi being second.

William Alvey School commented via their Facebook page: “Congratulation to all children for achieving such great results in our England Rocks TTRS competition last week. Very impressively, out of all the children that took part countrywide, Pavi’s name was in the top 50.