Sleaford Rotary Club grant enables Kenyan school to open

A new secondary school in Kenya has been boosted by a £4,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Sleaford.

Sally Searle outside Bombolulu Secondary School , Kenya.

The donation has gone to the Bombolulu Secondary School and Training Foundation, based in a very poor suburb of Mombasa.

Half the sum was raised by the Rotary Club and the other half came from its charity, the Rotary Foundation.

The charity they are supporting is called Empowering Kids in Kenya. The school opens its doors in January having been expanded from a primary school called Little Faces.

It provides essential education for children aged 12-15 in a country where secondary education has been a privilege for wealthy families who can pay.

The new school is fully funded by sponsorship , aimed at those who could not have afforded to continue their education beyond age 12, breaking the cycle of poverty due to lack of education.

The new grant from the Sleaford club has paid for the school to be repainted, new water tanks and pumps, desks and chairs for the teachers, books, stationery and laptops. The kitchen was transformed from a basic shell to being tiled, fully equipped and modern.

Sally Searle, chairman of trustees at the UK charity said: “The money received from Sleaford Rotary was essential to provide the school with much needed maintenance and equipment.”

Without it, it would not have been ready to open.

