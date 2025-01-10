Sleaford school joins select few to be graded ‘outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted

Staff and students celebrate their Ofsted success at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Photo: KSHS)

A Sleaford school is celebrating becoming one of the very few schools in the country to have been deemed ‘outstanding’ in all five inspection categories by Ofsted assessors.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report on Kesteven and Sleaford High School recently published by Ofsted inspectors reported that students are “proud to be part of a community that fosters an extremely positive culture” and commented on how “they

engage eagerly with high-quality learning opportunities and take pride in their successes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors visited the school over two days in November and observed that students “thrive in the extremely positive culture that the school has established.”

The school had previously been graded as ‘Good’ by inspectors in 2017.

The report is welcomed by headteacher Josephine Smith who is delighted that staff’s shared vision is recognised in the report. She commented: “This report is testament to the power of teamwork. I am so proud of all of our students and of our brilliant staff who set the highest expectations for all students, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities). My thanks go to parents and friends of the school too who offer our young

people such tremendous support”.

Staff’s dedication is reflected in the exceptional achievements of the students, the report notes, with many students continuing to the “superb sixth form”, where they are well-prepared for aspirational destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s programme for personal development was particularly commended for its bespoke design too. The ”strong support for pupils’ well-being” is noted, and inspectors celebrated the fact that when students need extra help, this is provided by “well-trained and compassionate staff”. Sixth-form students act as well-being ambassadors for younger pupils at the school and pupils benefit from lessons in maintaining positive relationships and

friendships.

The school’s broad curriculum, outstanding teaching and support, positive attitudes and exemplary behaviour and future education and career guidance were all deemed features of the school’s outstanding provision.

Nick Law, Executive Headteacher of the Robert Carre Trust, which the school is part of, said: “I am extremely pleased with the recent Ofsted outcomes, which reflect the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire school community.

"This achievement is a testament to our talented staff, who go above and beyond to provide a nurturing and inspiring environment for our students. It is also a recognition of the incredible effort put in by our students and their families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hoyes, chairman of the Local Governing Tier said: “I am delighted our latest Ofsted inspection has highlighted our school as outstanding in every category. This reflects the effort and hard work of the entire school staff, students, parents, and volunteers. The staff’s ethos, commitment, and continuous development have been instrumental in creating an environment where our students can achieve their academic potential and acquire an interest in lifelong learning.

"Our students deserve immense credit for their drive, resilience, and dedication. They are a credit to our school.”

Jon McAdam, chairman of the Robert Carre Trust said he looked forward to Kesteven and Sleaford High School continuing its journey of excellence, providing an outstanding education and nurturing environment for all its students.

The full report can be accessed here.