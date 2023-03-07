Sleaford schools wellbeing fayre is the answer for visiting parents

A group of Sleaford area primary schools came together deliver a wellbeing fayre for pupils’ parents before the half term break.

Representatives of various organisations gave up their time and resources for the schools wellbeing fayre in Sleaford - the Shine mascot.

The Pastoral Support Cluster for Rauceby, St Botolph’s, Cranwell, Ruskington Winchelsea and Leasingham St Andrew’s schools held the event at the New Life Conference Centre to launch Children’s Mental Health Week.

The theme was ‘Let's Connect’ and provided families within the school communities a change to connect with each other and various charities and agencies to seek guidance and advice on ways in which they can support their own personal wellbeing and those they care for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deborah Craddock of Rauceby C of E Primary school, said: “Overall, the fayre was a success and we hope that it will be the first of many that we can collaborate on for the benefit of our schools and the community. The feedback from both the parents and professionals that attended was positive. It provided an opportunity for all involved to share ideas and connect with each other and it was invaluable to us members of the cluster who now have a greater awareness of what support is available within the county to support the children and families within our care.”

Representatives of various organisations gave up their time and resources for the schools wellbeing fayre in Sleaford - Sara Brewin - Recovery College Lincolnshire.

Organisations that offered their time freely were: Shine Lincolnshire - a charity which supports living with poor mental health; Family Action – which provides practical, financial and emotional support; Lincolnshire Recovery College - mental health and wellbeing support for young adults 16+; Rainbow Stars - disability and support organisation for children with additional needs and their families; Lincolnshire Parent Carer Forum - for parents/carers to ensure the needs of children with special educational needs and their carers are met; Steps2Change - mental health support; Jim's Gym - provides youth and family sessions, sport development and performance training for children aged eight-plus. It was also supported by St Botolph's Church, Sleaford Community Larder and a GP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Representatives of various organisations gave up their time and resources for the schools wellbeing fayre in Sleaford - Steps2Growth.

Representatives of various organisations gave up their time and resources for the schools wellbeing fayre in Sleaford. From left - Jo Castro, Jane Kelly and Paul Bagshaw - Shine.

Representatives of various organisations gave up their time and resources for the schools wellbeing fayre in Sleaford - Lincolnshire Parent Carer Forum.

Advertisement

Advertisement