Sleaford students deliver donated gifts to families in need

Sixth form students from St George’s Academy spread some Christmas cheer when they held a gift donation event at Sleaford and Ruskington’s parish churches.

St Georges Academy students at St Denys' Church, from left - (front) Principal Laranya Caslin and Santa (back) Ranya Tran, Katie Turner, Ella Gibson, Grace Simpson and Charlotte Whitelaw.

The school teamed up with the local churches to help struggling residents and families hit by the cost of living crisis this winter.

They first held a Big Snuggle Coffee Mornings at St Denys’ Church in Sleaford and All Saints’ Church in Ruskington, where they handed out donated blankets, throws and duvets to those worried about heating costs to stay warm. Any leftover donations were given to local homeless charities.

They then held Father Christmas’ Great Gift Giveaway, collecting donations of good quality used toys.

Principal Laranya Caslin said: “This will help families who are in hardship avoid the costs associated with taking their child to visit Father Christmas.”

