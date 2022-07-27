Sleaford students do battle in literature quiz event

Winning team, The Fellowship with Cath Hamblin.

Established in 2019, the Tri School Lit Quiz is an event that brings together teams from the three secondary schools of Sleaford – Carres Grammar, Kesteven and Sleaford High School and St George’s Academy, to engage in the friendly sport of reading.

This year’s event was hosted on Tuesday, July 12 by St George’s Academy, and the new auditorium was the perfect venue for the six literary themed, quick-fire rounds of questions.

Reigning champions Kesteven and Sleaford High School was hoping to defend its title as three teams from each school competed to be crowned this year’s champions.

The teams for the tri-school literary quiz.

National book tokens were awarded to the highest scoring teams, with a tense tie break question to decide third place. This year’s winner was The Fellowship from Kesteven and Sleaford High School, in second place was The Bookmarks, also from KSHS and closely followed in third place was The Spatulas from St George’s Academy.

The winner’s trophy was presented by immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Sleaford, Cath Hamblin, and Peter Kite, also representing Sleaford Rotary. The club was official sponsors of the event and trophy, also providing book tokens for the winners and runners up

The event was organised collaboratively by staff from the English departments and libraries at each of the schools.

The dedicated students spent their lunchtimes in the lead up to the event practising hard in their school libraries by reading as much as they could from a wide and diverse range of children’s literature in order to be ready for anything.

Clare Gibson, learning resource centre manager at Kesteven and Sleaford Library said: “It is fantastic to see so much enthusiasm from all the participating students as they come together to share in their love of books and reading.

“Borrowing books from a school library and reading for pleasure can really enhance our students’ lives.

“Not only does it increase their academic outcomes, but it is a fantastic way to wind down and relax after a busy day.”