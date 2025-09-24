Spilsby Primary Academy celebrates Gold Sports Mark Award

Spilsby Primary Academy, part of Infinity Academies Trust, is celebrating after achieving the prestigious Gold School Games Mark.

Awarded nationally, the School Games Mark recognises schools across the country that demonstrate a strong commitment to high-quality physical education, inclusive sport, and broad participation.

Matthew Nicholson, Headteacher at Spilsby Primary Academy, said: “We’re thrilled to receive the Gold School Games Mark. This award is a reflection of the enthusiasm shown by our pupils, staff, coaches, and wider community for getting active and exploring the wonders of sport.

“For example, within our PE curriculum we have focused on nurturing physical skills, confidence, teamwork and resilience. It has been brilliant to see how engaged and motivated the children have been in every session.

“Outside lessons, there have also been lots of opportunities for pupils to get active and have fun. Many of our children have proudly represented our school at tournaments and competitions across the region, offering the chance to experience competitive sport.”

During the last year, Spilsby Primary has offered a wide range of after-school clubs, including football, tag rugby, multi-skills, athletics, hockey and tennis. A brand-new sports kit was also funded by the school’s PTFA, helping pupils to really look the part.

Mr Nicholson added: “A huge thank you to our amazing PTFA and the brilliant specialist sports coaches that work in partnership with us to make our sports provision the best it can be. We are so proud to support fun, inclusive, and high-quality PE and sport across the school.”

In preparation for the new academic year, the school has invested £8,000 in new equipment and training and is set to expand its sporting offer even further. This includes the chance for pupils to explore a range of new and exciting sports including Basketball, Netball, Pickleball, Kin Ball, New Age Kurling and Dodgeball.

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, said: "Congratulations to everyone at Spilsby Primary Academy on this fantastic achievement, it is testament to the commitment of the whole school community.

“Promoting healthy lifestyles, being active and looking after our wellbeing are all important parts of nurturing the potential of every child - we can’t wait to open up even more opportunities for pupils to experience sport this year.”

To find out more about Spilsby Primary Academy or to book a tour, visit the school’s website at www.spilsbyprimary.org.uk or call 01790 752503.