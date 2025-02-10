Talented pupils from Spilsby Primary Academy, a Lincolnshire-based school, which is part of Infinity Academies Trust, were thrilled to join in this year’s Young Voices - the world’s largest children’s choir.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24 lucky pupils were invited to participate in the event, held at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, which gave pupils the unforgettable experience of performing along with 4,452 children from across the country.

Throughout the day the children had the chance to perform songs including Marley Magic (a tribute to Bob Marley in what would have been his 80th birthday year) and a Pop Medley featuring songs from throughout the decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another particular highlight for pupils was the opportunity to learn dance routines delivered by ‘Urban Strides Dance Company’, as well as learning British Sign Language (BSL) signs to accompany the songs.

Spilsby Primary Academy pupils shine at Young Voices 2025

Matthew Nicholson, Headteacher, said: “Young Voices is an amazing experience for our pupils. It gives them the chance to develop their confidence, teamwork and musical skills while being part of something truly special.

“The children worked so hard to prepare for this event and their enthusiasm throughout the rehearsals and performance was inspiring. We are so proud of their dedication and talent.”

This exciting event is just one of many enrichment opportunities available at Spilsby Primary Academy, designed to inspire and engage pupils beyond the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “We are proud to offer an exciting programme of events like this for our children throughout the year, really enriching pupils’ learning, opening their eyes to future possibilities and encouraging them to aim high and achieve their ambitions.”

If you would like to find out more about Spilsby Primary Academy, please call 01790 752503 or email [email protected] to book a tour with the Headteacher.