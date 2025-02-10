Spilsby Primary Academy pupils shine at Young Voices 2025
24 lucky pupils were invited to participate in the event, held at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, which gave pupils the unforgettable experience of performing along with 4,452 children from across the country.
Throughout the day the children had the chance to perform songs including Marley Magic (a tribute to Bob Marley in what would have been his 80th birthday year) and a Pop Medley featuring songs from throughout the decades.
Another particular highlight for pupils was the opportunity to learn dance routines delivered by ‘Urban Strides Dance Company’, as well as learning British Sign Language (BSL) signs to accompany the songs.
Matthew Nicholson, Headteacher, said: “Young Voices is an amazing experience for our pupils. It gives them the chance to develop their confidence, teamwork and musical skills while being part of something truly special.
“The children worked so hard to prepare for this event and their enthusiasm throughout the rehearsals and performance was inspiring. We are so proud of their dedication and talent.”
This exciting event is just one of many enrichment opportunities available at Spilsby Primary Academy, designed to inspire and engage pupils beyond the classroom.
Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “We are proud to offer an exciting programme of events like this for our children throughout the year, really enriching pupils’ learning, opening their eyes to future possibilities and encouraging them to aim high and achieve their ambitions.”
If you would like to find out more about Spilsby Primary Academy, please call 01790 752503 or email [email protected] to book a tour with the Headteacher.