Sponsored walk at St Margaret's primary school

St Margaret's primary school taking part in a sponsored walk.

St Margaret’s primary school in Withern took part in a sponsored walk on Friday to raise money for school funds – with the whole school involved in the walk.

The school first started taking part in these sponsored walks back in 1983, where the staff and pupils took part in an eight mile walk to raise money towards the purchase of new toys for the village’s doctor’s surgery.

Since then, the school has taken part in a fundraising walk since 2008, with a break in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with families joining the staff and pupils on a three mile walk from the school up to Gayton le Wold, where refreshments were provided by the school’s PTA.