Spooky goings on at primary school thanks to Louth Self Storage

​Youngsters at Grimoldby Primary School have been enjoying some spook-tastic activities in school this term.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:45 BST
Grimoldby pupils decorating their terracotta candle holders.Grimoldby pupils decorating their terracotta candle holders.
Grimoldby pupils decorating their terracotta candle holders.

Matt Frith, owner of ​Louth Self Storage, donated 250 tea lights and terracotta candle holders to the primary school for the children to decorate before Halloween and take home with them.

The business also donated a larger pumpkin, which was then decorated by two Year Six pupils, and then raffled off on the last day of term on Friday (October 20) with other Halloween prizes, which was all to raise money for school funds.

Altogether, the raffle with the giant pumpkin raised just over £100.

The giant pumpkin will be raffled off.The giant pumpkin will be raffled off.
The giant pumpkin will be raffled off.

Grimoldby primary school’s business manager, Hayley Thomas, said that the activities were well received by the pupils and staff:

"The children have loved painting their lanterns and they’ve had a great time doing it,” she said, “It’s made everyone really happy and and they’ve loved seeing the giant pumpkin on display.

"It’s been a really nice treat for the pupils."

