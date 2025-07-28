Sports day at The Deepings School was a ‘roaring success’

The head teacher said the day was a roaring success with high levels of participation

Students enjoyed a wide range of activities on the school field, with former sixth formers coming back to school to help with the events

Sports Day at The Deepings School, part of Anthem Schools Trust, was a great success, with students enjoying a wide range of activities, ensuring that everyone could take part.

From relay races to rounders and from high jump to sprints, the day was action-packed and fun-filled.

It was a hot day on the school field, but students were very sensible about staying hydrated and protecting themselves in the sun.

The Deepings School was delighted to welcome back Year 13 students, who have recently finished their A-levels, to help run the various events, adding to the community atmosphere.

Year 13 Ellie said: "Even though I’ve finished Year 13, I couldn’t resist coming back to help out on Sports Day. I remember being in Year 7 and looking up to the Sixth Formers who came back to support us - it meant a lot.

“I wanted to be that person for someone else, and it was such a good feeling to be part of the school community one last time before I head off to read Social Work at university."

Her peer, Niamh, added: "Despite finishing Year 13 at Sixth Form, I was grateful to be asked back to help with Sports Day. I especially enjoyed assisting the younger students with both rounders and relay races in the afternoon.

“It was such an enjoyable day to be part of before I head off to Lincoln Uni to study Sports and Exercise Science."

Kirstie Johnson Headteacher at The Deepings School, said:“The Deepings Sports Day was a roaring success with high levels of participation and enjoyment.

“It was also a great pleasure to see many of our fantastic Year 13 students come back to school, despite having finished their A-levels, to help with the day.

“My thanks to the PE team, with a special mention to Mr Williams, head of PE, who organised the entire event with a huge attention to detail, ensuring that the day ran like clockwork.”

Head of Sixth Form at The Deepings School, Tors Millikin, added: “We had a fantastic day on the field and it was wonderful to experience such a strong Deepings community feeling, as the whole school came together.

“My thanks to our fabulous Year 13s who gave up their time to come and help out - it was great to see them supporting the younger students.”