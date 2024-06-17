St Francis Special School pupils learn construction skills thanks to social value partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at St Francis Special School in Lincoln have been learning basic construction skills as part of a social value project.

Leading housing provider Longhurst Group has teamed up with Morgan Sindall Property Services (MSPS) to deliver energy efficiency improvement works to nearly 600 homes across its portfolio as part of its Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) programme.

Within the contract is a requirement for MSPS to deliver social value to local communities, and the organisation is now working with students at the school to deliver the ASDAN Introduction to Construction course.

The course sees pupils learn about different types of wood, what their botanical names are and what they can be used for. They also learn about and use different types of joints as they build items such as bird boxes.

Donna Shaw, left, from Morgan Sindall Property Services, working with pupils

The sessions are being delivered by Donna Shaw, Senior Social Value Officer at MSPS.

She said: “I’ve really enjoyed meeting all the amazing young people at St Francis Special School and it’s been a joy to work with them.

“They’ve fully engaged and the amount of knowledge they’ve retained and the quality of the work they’ve produced has been amazing.

“Allowing pupils to learn about something that isn’t on the curriculum to enable them to develop skills while linking elements to careers they may never have heard of or thought might be an option for them to pursue is important to ensure that everyone can make an informed choice when choosing their next steps.

A pupil at St Francis Special School hard at work as part of the course

“Social value is not only a job, but also my passion. Supporting others to empower them to reach their individual potential is really rewarding. If communities can be brought together to support each other with social value initiatives, it can only be a good thing to create an inclusive environment. “

Adam Hooker, Careers Teacher at St Francis Special School, said it’s been great seeing the students engaging with the course.

He added: "One of the key things we try to do here at the Lincoln Saints Federation is provide students with as much engagement with local businesses as possible. This project has enabled the group to learn about a new employer to them, in a sector that they didn't have a great deal of knowledge about.

"For some, this will lead to a desire for a career in the industry. Most importantly, though, it's been great fun for them. They've been able to follow a project through and have really engaged with the process.

Pupils at St Francis Special School hard at work as part of the course

"You can see they're very proud of what they've achieved."

Longhurst Group owns and manages more than 24,000 homes across the Midlands and East of England. It’s secured £6.3 million of government funding to deliver the SHDF programme to 581 homes.

Fallon Warren, Head of Environment and Sustainability at Longhurst Group, said: “We believe it’s important to give something back to our communities, so to be able to provide courses like this in partnership with our contractors is brilliant.

“We’ve worked with several schools across our region, but the students at St Francis Special School have really engaged with the project and it’s been great to see the progress they’ve been making.