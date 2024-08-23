St George’s Academy GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Congratulations to all the students who are collecting their exam results today at the end of five years’ study.

This year group found themselves in lockdown during Year 7 in 2020 and have had their secondary schooling disrupted in one way or another through Year 8 to 10.

Consequently, we are very proud of the countless students who have shown great resilience and determination to do well, and they have been richly rewarded.

We send all students very best wishes for their next steps and are delighted that, for the vast majority, those next steps involve attending Sixth Form here at St George’s Academy.

We look forward to welcoming them back in a couple of weeks.