St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy in Boston, part of Infinity Academies Trust, is celebrating after receiving the highest possible grades in all areas of its latest Ofsted inspection.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a rigorous two-day graded inspection in February, the school was awarded Outstanding ratings in each of the five inspection categories – quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and early years provision – a rare accomplishment that highlights St Thomas’ commitment to providing the very best for its children.

During their visit, inspectors praised the school’s “exceptional” provision, stating “pupils thrive in this exceptional school. Their experiences are rooted in the well-embedded school values, which are, ‘compassion, trust, resilience, fellowship and respect’. These values are lived daily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection team also found that “leaders, including those with responsibility for governance, lead with a strong moral purpose that places pupils at the heart of all they do. They lead with humility and dedication.” They added that “much of the school’s work is worthy of sharing with others. This is especially the case for the school’s work on curriculum ambition, its approach to checking pupils’ learning and the opportunities for pupils’ personal development.”

St Thomas' CE Primary Academy in Boston celebrates 'Outstanding' Ofsted inspection

Joanne Sharples, Headteacher at St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, said: “At St Thomas’ we live by our ethos of ‘encouraging each other, overflowing with hope’, it underpins all that we do for our children, our staff and our wider community every day.

“It means that we are relentless in our focus on providing the best possible learning environment, opportunities and support to enable every child to flourish - so I am incredibly proud that this has been recognised by Ofsted’s outstanding ratings.

“I cannot thank our pupils, parents, staff and Infinity Academies Trust enough for helping to make our school such a special place. It is truly a team effort, and this achievement simply wouldn’t be possible without everyone playing their part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted inspectors were also impressed with the school’s provision for pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), with one inspector commenting that it goes beyond anything they’ve seen before. Inspectors reported that: “The school’s provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities is of an exceptional quality” and that “staff are highly skilled in adapting their teaching, enabling these pupils to access the same curriculum as their peers.”

Other highlights included:

“Pupils are very happy and safe. They are very proud of their school. They have a strong sense of belonging.”

“A parent, echoing the views of many, commented ‘My children are happy and they talk positively about their day at school each evening. My children are thriving at this school.”

“The school’s quality of education is exceptional. Leaders have very precisely identified the key knowledge pupils must learn and when. Each subject curriculum is suitably ambitious and builds pupils’ knowledge, understanding and skills from the start of Reception to the end of Year 6.”

“Pupils benefit from a wide range of purposeful opportunities to support their personal development. They willingly accept additional responsibility. For example, as language ambassadors and attendance officers.

“Pupils benefit from a wide range of experiences to develop their interests and talents…Their aspirations are raised and their horizons broadened.”

“Children get off to a tremendous start in Reception. The school’s early years curriculum builds strong foundations in children’s learning.”

“Overwhelmingly, staff comment positively about the school’s culture. Staff are respected, valued and work collaboratively, [they] are proud to be part of this successful school.”

Gavin Booth, CEO at Infinity Academies Trust, added: “This is a phenomenal milestone for St Thomas’ and I am delighted for the whole team, which is exceptionally led by Joanne Sharples.

“It was heartening to speak with the inspectors who continuously used words like ‘ambitious’, ‘exceptional’ and ‘humility’ to describe this wonderful school. Everyone has worked tirelessly, not for an Outstanding label but to provide the very best for every child.

“The school’s journey from once being in special measures to now achieving the highest possible Ofsted grades reflects the tenacity, dedication and unwavering ambition to make St Thomas’ CE Primary the very best it can be. I could not be prouder.”

If you would like to find out more about St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy please call 01205 362860 or email [email protected] to book a tour.