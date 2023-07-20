Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Staff and pupils at LaceyField feeling 'Good'

​Staff and pupils at a Louth academy are feeling 'Good' after receiving the results of their latest Ofsted inspection.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 21st Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
LaceyField acting executive principal Charlotte Briggs (left) with Early Years Lead Gemma Barrett and pupils Logan Brooks 10, Delilah Atkinson 9, Lola Emmerson 9, Charlie Willoughby 9, Gracie Cooper 5, Niall Kissane 4, Libby Hunter-Smith 5, and Jesse Prendergast 5, celebrate their Good Ofsted report. Photo: Holly ParkinsonLaceyField acting executive principal Charlotte Briggs (left) with Early Years Lead Gemma Barrett and pupils Logan Brooks 10, Delilah Atkinson 9, Lola Emmerson 9, Charlie Willoughby 9, Gracie Cooper 5, Niall Kissane 4, Libby Hunter-Smith 5, and Jesse Prendergast 5, celebrate their Good Ofsted report. Photo: Holly Parkinson
LaceyField acting executive principal Charlotte Briggs (left) with Early Years Lead Gemma Barrett and pupils Logan Brooks 10, Delilah Atkinson 9, Lola Emmerson 9, Charlie Willoughby 9, Gracie Cooper 5, Niall Kissane 4, Libby Hunter-Smith 5, and Jesse Prendergast 5, celebrate their Good Ofsted report. Photo: Holly Parkinson

LaceyField Louth – which encompasses Lacey Gardens Junior and Eastfield Infants' & Nursery – have recently had their latest Ofsted inspections.

Both schools are now rated 'Good' schools, with Eastfield Infants' and Nursery Academy rated as having an 'Outstanding' Early Years provision, a big step up as the Infants and Nursery was previously rated as 'requires improvement' in 2018 before the two schools joined Wellspring Academy Trust.

​The inspection described Lacey Gardens as “a happy school, where everyone gets on well”, that the relationships between adults and pupils are “consistently positive”, and the transition from the infant school is “seamless”, and pupils develop positive attitudes to reading.

Most Popular

The report also said that most of the school’s curriculum is “well planned and sequenced”, and “leaders’ ambition and determination are commonly understood and shared”.

​Eastfield’s report stated that “this is a school where everyone is valued,” and that “pupils revel in their opportunities to help others”, with “‘Happiness Ambassadors’ who they are ‘spreaders of joy’ on the playground”.

The report also stated that “all children learn how to ‘be brave’ in their learning”, and that “everyone is proud to be a part of LaceyField”.

Charlotte Briggs, Acting Executive Principal for LaceyField Louth, said: “​Four years ago, Eastfield and Lacey Gardens set out on a mission to enable everyone to become the best version of themselves.

"We are all bee-yond proud to be able to say that both LaceyField academies are rated 'good' with an 'outstanding' early years provision.

"This is a wonderful achievement that every child, family and staff member should be incredibly proud of!

“Our extended thanks to Wellspring Academy Trust and our local governing body for their continued support!”

Related topics:Ofsted