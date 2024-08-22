Staff and students at Ormiston Maritime Academy celebrate GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations take place at Ormiston Maritime Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, as students collect their GCSE results.

Students at the Grimsby academy have truly embodied hard work and commitment throughout the past five years to secure these results, and the whole community is incredibly proud.

While all students have bright futures ahead of them, many students achieved the highest grade of 9 and some of the individual standout achievements include:

Paritej Patel secured grade 9s in mathematics and combined science, and grade 8s in English language, English literature, geography, history and sociology.

Another top performer was Hollie Firth who achieved a grade 9 in English language, English literature, combined science and sociology. Hollie also achieved a Distinction * in health and social care and two grade 8s in GCSE geography and history.

Another special mention goes to Josephine Ifeanyi-Osia, who arrived in the country at the end of Year 10 and secured 8 GCSEs with 6 at Grade 7 and above. Josephine also came third in the Ormiston’s Got Talent final out of 200 contestants, winning £300 for Ormiston Maritime Academy’s Performing Arts department.

Josephine Ifeany-Osia collecting her results

At Ormiston Maritime Academy, students are encouraged to be the very best versions of themselves, supported by excellent teaching, learning opportunities, and a positive, kind, school environment. By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Carianne Robson, Principal at Ormiston Maritime Academy, said:

“Our students have worked incredibly hard for these results, and it was lovely to be able to celebrate with them this morning. Our entire academy community is so proud of the hard work and dedication students’ have shown throughout their studies and these results are a testament to these efforts.

“We wish them all the very best for their next steps and look forward to celebrating their future successes.”

For more information about Ormiston Maritime Academy please visit: omacademy.co.uk/