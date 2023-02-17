'Staff are proud and motivated to work at this school' - Boston school awarded 'good' rating by education watchdog

​A Boston primary school is celebrating after being rated as ‘good’ by the Government’s education watchdog.

Hawthorn Tree School celebrating its 'good' rating from Ofsted.

Hawthorn Tree School, in Toot Lane, Boston, received the rating – the second highest of the four available to Ofsted – following an inspection in November.

The school was last inspected in 2016, when its rating climbed by one level to ‘good’.

Praise in 2023 included:

- “There is a clear sense that staff and pupils live by the school motto: ‘where everyone is somebody’.”

- “Pupils say that bullying is extremely rare, and many pupils have never witnessed it. Pupils know that, at this school, bullying is not tolerated.”

- “Parents speak very highly about the school and the support teachers give to pupils.”

- “Leaders have constructed an ambitious curriculum. It encompasses all the subjects and aims of the national curriculum.”

- “Teachers skilfully support pupils with SEND to learn the same curriculum as other pupils.”

- “Pupils are polite, respectful and behave well.”

- “Staff are proud and motivated to work at this school.”

Reacting to the report, headteacher Michelle Palmer, said: “The staff and governors of Hawthorn work so tirelessly to make this school such a happy, thriving learning environment where all children can reach their potential and aspire to be whoever they want to be.”

The school said the report agreed with the leaders’ next steps on their journey to ‘outstanding.’

Addressing the areas in which the report suggested improvements, Mrs Palmer said: “The report confirmed that we now need to continue to embed our curriculum so that subjects that have been recently re-designed, ensure that all children have the depth of knowledge in these areas.

“We also need to continue to update our training for all reading intervention so that it is the best that it can be. This is an exciting time for the school and I am so proud of all that has been achieved.”

