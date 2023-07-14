Staff at Skegness area schools are celebrating after being recognised for being inspirational.

Five Lincolnshire schools have recently won awards in the sixth annual David Ross Education Trust Inspiration Awards.

Two awards went to Skegness Grammar School , with other local successes being Eresby Special School in Spilsby and Hogsthorpe Primary Academy.

The winners were announced in a virtual awards ceremony that was live streamed via YouTube Live to all DRET schools from London to Hulln so that all staff could celebrate together.

The awards for Lincolnshire schools included:

Leader of the Year: Robyn Laurie, Havelock Academy

Teacher of the Year: Roberta Bray, Eresby Special School

Teaching Assistant of the Year: Porsha Sykes-Dixon, Hogsthorpe Primary Academy

New Teacher of the Year: Nicole Rathbone, Charles Read Academy

Unsung Hero: Mick Shingler, Barnes Wallis Academy

Lifetime Achievement Award: Patrick Dennis, Skegness Grammar School

Volunteer of the Year: Gary Allen, Havelock Academy

Special Recognition Award: Hayley McKenna, Skegness Grammar School

The Inspiration Awards provides staff and pupils across DRET with the opportunity to celebrate the outstanding work of 1,800 exceptional teachers, teaching assistants, support staff and leaders across a nationwide network of 34 academies.

They are funded by sponsors’ donations, and proceeds go to DRET’s Inspiration Fund, which enables the trust to provide life-changing and character-building enrichment opportunities to 13,000 state school pupils across the country.

The wide range of opportunities made possible by the Inspiration Fund are normally only available to pupils in fee-paying or public schools. These opportunities include talent support programmes, bursaries, flagship competitions and events, specialist tutoring or coaching, and much more.

Porsha Sykes-Dixon, Hogsthorpe Primary Academy, said: ‘It has been an absolute honour to receive this award. Honestly, some days, my job doesn’t even feel like working. It is an absolute pleasure to be part of these young people's lives. Thank you to everyone that has supported me from being that shy and little 16 year old. To all the staff team at Hogsthorpe - couldn’t have done it without you.”

Patrick Dennis, Skegness Grammar school, said: “Inspiring students to reach their potential, has been the reward I will take from my career at Skegness Grammar School.”