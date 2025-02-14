Staying safe online: Lincolnshire pupils celebrate Safer Internet Day competition win

Cllr Patricia Bradwell presents an award to pupils from Nocton Community Primary School

The winner of Lincolnshire County Council’s Safer Internet Day competition has been crowned at a special award ceremony in North Hykeham last week.

Pupils at more than 30 primary schools across Lincolnshire were inspired to get creative and record a short film that explored the theme of fake news.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children's services, presented the awards to delighted pupils and teachers at the Terry O’Toole Theatre on Tuesday, February 11.

The winning schools were:

Nocton Community Primary, Lincoln – first place

Stamford St Gilbert's CofE Primary School – second place

Pinchbeck East CofE Primary School – third place

Boston Endeavour Academy – special mention award

Coun Bradwell said: “This year’s Safer Internet Day highlights a really important issue: protecting yourself and others from scams online.

“We tasked Lincolnshire students to produce a film which would help children, young people and parents or carers in identifying one form of online deception - the risk of fake news - and share their top tips to combat disinformation.

“The judges had their work cut out deciding between dozens of great entries; it was clear just how thoroughly the pupils investigated the topical issue of fake news. A huge well done to everyone who took part and congratulations to the winning school, Nocton Community Primary.”

The competition was organised by the county council’s Stay Safe team, who deliver hands on workshops to help children aged between seven and 18 across Lincolnshire develop the skills they need to navigate the online world safely.

In the last academic year alone, almost 50,000 students benefitted from the workshops, receiving top tips on protecting personal information, cyberbullying, digital wellbeing, and more.

Workshops are free for schools to access and can be booked on our website.

The winning films will be available to watch on the Stay Safe Partnership’s YouTube channel.

