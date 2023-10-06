Strictly great dance exams at Sleaford school

Church Lane School in Sleaford held its Academy of Arts dance awards last Wednesday featuring former Strictly Come Dancing professional, Robin Windsor.

Robin Windsor with Gemma Blanchard at the Academy of Arts awards at Church Lane School.

Over 50 children took their dance exams and everyone was graded Highly Commended. Gemma Blanchard from the school said: “The change in confidence and self belief in all the children has been amazing.”

Children got certificates, medals or trophies as well awards for most improved and highest results.