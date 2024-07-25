Student leaders headed to London to learn about governance and leadership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils from Benjamin Adlard Primary School, Boston West Academy, Lincoln Carlton Academy and The Deepings School - all part of Anthem Schools Trust - had a guided tour around Parliament. The student governors also took part in a workshop led by the Speakers Trust.

Young leaders from Benjamin Adlard Primary School, Boston West Academy, Lincoln Carlton Academy and The Deepings schools, all part of Anthem Schools Trust, travelled to London on Wednesday 10 July to learn more about governance and leadership.

The student leaders visited the Houses of Parliament, enjoying a guided tour and then took part in a workshop, led by The Speakers Trust, on how to deliver an eloquent speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the day was to build the students’ confidence and cultural capital, in order to help them fulfil their roles as student leaders.

Timi Champions Max and Emily had a tour of Parliament with their guide Katie

These student leaders are called “Timi Champions” within Anthem Schools Trust, after a teenager called Timi, who challenged the trust to fully value students’ voices and ideas.

They all sit on the governing bodies of their schools, which are known as Anthem Community Councils.

Reflecting on this the first Timi Champion Forum, Emily, who is in Year 6 at Boston West Academy, said: “It’s been a really good day, having the chance to spend time with people from school and having a really nice experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We learnt lots of new things about speaking and I understand it more. It will help us build up confidence over time.”

The young school governors had a workshop with The Speakers Trust

Ricco, a Year 4 pupil from Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough, said: “It was a nice day and I like the statues in Parliament.”

Reuben from The Deepings School said: “I would say that it’s been a very enjoyable day and that I’ve learnt a lot of new things and how to be brave.”

His peer, Evie-Mai added: “I learnt about myself and what I can do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthem Schools Trust implemented their new student governance scheme this academic year, appointing two pupils to the governing bodies in all of its 16 schools, with the aim of taking on board the youngsters’ ideas and values.

The Timi Champion scheme was set up by the trust after the trust chief executive officer, Mohsen Ojja, was asked by Timi, a Year 10 student at St Marks’ Church of England Academy in Micham, Surrey, why students weren’t represented on schools’ governing bodies.

Challenged by this question, to which he did not have an answer, Mr Ojja and his senior team decided to appoint two students to all 16 of the trust’s school’s governing bodies and call them Timi Champions.

Attending the first Timi Champion Forum in London, Timi said:“It’s been inspiring to see what the trust is doing for the student voice, the fact that they are giving us a platform to speak is amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohsen Ojja, chief executive officer of Anthem School Trust, said: “The decisions we make in our trust are now enriched by the insights and perspectives of our Timi Champions who have been selected by their peers to represent their respective student bodies.

“As ambassadors of change, ensuring that the student voice is heard and acted upon, it is fitting to bring them all together in London for a trip to Parliament and for a workshop with The Speakers Trust.