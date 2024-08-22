Student success at John Spendluffe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been wonderful to see our Year 11 students back in school today to collect their GCSE results: so many happy smiling faces and rightly so!Today is about putting students and their individual efforts and achievements first. The results the students have received reflect their dedication, and the JSTC family are so proud of our students.

Remember, whilst grades matter, they don't define a future. What counts is the individual and personal growth, development of skills, new found knowledge and values you have gained along the way. Whether the results meet expectations, or not, today is the start of the next chapter.

A truly impressive set of results and fantastic individual progress, with top grades 7, 8, 9 and Distinction *'s being achieved in English, Maths, History, Geography, Religious Studies, Science, Food Technology, Sports Studies, Art, Child Development, Graphics and Engineering.

Full details of the examination results will not be known until later in the year but we are thrilled with the student's achievements. We couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments, not just with their exam results but how they have grown and developed as young people, their attitudes and behaviour during the exam period has been exemplary.

The achievements and personal growth demonstrate that students at JSTC receive a high quality rounded education, which sets them on the right path for their future careers. The results are a reflection of the ambitions we have for our students and the amazing support provided by our staff and our families. A huge thank you goes to the staff who prepared our students for the challenge of these exams with dedication and professionalism. As a school, we pride ourselves on the closeness of our community, the pastoral support and guidance of both teachers and parents/carers.

A special mention must go to: Egidijus Darguzis, Nonie Webster, Layton Jones, Lucy Coppin, Charlie Casey, Poppy Cox-Hemming, Abia Raza, Summer Charles, Jeff Li, Ruby Parker, Finley Smith, Josh Vine for making the most progress and achieveing fantastic results.

A massive congratulations to all of you on making an incredibly challenging few years in preparation for your GCSE's and Vocational qualifications. The resilience and determination you have shown is remarkable and commendable. You are all exceptional, inspirational, and talented young people. We know how hard you've worked with your positive attitude towards your studies, you should be very proud, we certainly are.

