Students from a Spilsby school have been spreading the festive joy by supporting a countywide mission to help kids in need this Christmas.

Stidents supporting the Lincs FM Mission Chrstmas appeal by filling a double decker bus with gifts for children in need.

The Lincs FM Mission Christmas double decker bus rolled into King Edward VI Academy today (Monday) to collect gifts donated by the students.

Students from the David Ross Education Trust school loaded up the lower deck of the bus and filled a transit van with hundreds of presents.

Lincs FM DJ’s Joseph Begley and Rob Hammond attended the school in Spilsby, alongside special guest Father Christmas to receive with thanks all the presents kindly donated by pupils, staff, parents and carers.

Students, teachers and members of the local community attended the event at King Edward VI Academy, known as KEVI, and to add to the festive spirit they were serenaded by the KEVI choir.

More students from a fellow DRET school, Eresby School, also visited and donated presents as part of the community effort.

Jude Hunton, Principal of KEVI Academy said: “It was wonderful to see so many of our school community, helping to make Christmas another special celebration this year.

“Our school choir sung their hearts out and we were absolutely delighted to donate so many presents to the LIncs FM Mission Christmas charity. I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make this such a special event.”

Mrs Amy Everton, Teacher of Performing Arts at KEVI Academy said: “This was such a wonderful afternoon getting festive with the local community. Together we can make a huge difference and I’m so proud of the generosity of our school community. Cashforkids is a charity that supports families that are really struggling in this financial crisis so if there’s anything we can do to help, we will. “