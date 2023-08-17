'Students and staff have shown true grit' - Boston Grammar School reports 'excellent' A-level results

“After four years of disruption, it is commendable that students have succeeded in achieving so much,” he said. “None of this year’s A-level students sat GCSE examinations and they’ve all faced unprecedented challenges. Behind each grade is a personal story, entailing hard work and perseverance. It is especially pleasing that so many students have done so well, in spite of the Government’s decision to speedily return to pre-pandemic grades. In many ways, this year’s students have been more disadvantaged than those in the previous three years, having faced the impact of Covid-19 since they were in Year 10.