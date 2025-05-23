Students at The Deepings School make bird boxes and feeders to attract wildlife to the site

Sixth form students have planted up some old car tyres with flowers

The Deepings is finding ways to improve their environment by making the site attractive to wildlife and people alike.

Students at The Deepings School have been working hard to improve their environment by finding ways to transform small corners of the school site into areas that are attractive to students, staff and wildlife.

As part of an ongoing project to make full use of the school's grounds, The Deepings, part of Anthem Schools Trust, has been encouraging students to get involved both creatively with ideas and practically with their hands.

During a drop-down day, where students come off timetable to undertake extra-curricular activities, some Year 9 students made bird boxes which have been placed around the site in a bid to attract birds.

Year 9 students made bird boxes which have been placed around the site in a bid to attract birds

A group of students with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) have made bird feeders out of recycled plastic bottles.

Sixth formers have been working hard as well, making their sixth form garden area an eco-friendly, relaxing and safe space.

The sixth form students have planted up some old car tyres, given to them by a parent who owns a garage, with flowers.

They also found some large old tyres which were no longer being used by the PE department and have learnt how to weave these with ropes so that they can be used as seats.

A group of students with SEND made bird feeders out of recycled plastic bottles

The Deepings sixth formers are keen to maintain their garden area, not only so that they can use it as a work and leisure space, but also because they open up this garden area to vulnerable students from the younger year groups.

The garden is used as a special haven for small groups of SEND children where they can enjoy some time out in this outdoor area.

The project to get Deepings students involved in making the site eco-friendly began in March and will continue as students become involved in ongoing care for their school environment, reflecting the school’s values of kindness, respect and ambition.

Head Teacher of The Deepings School, Kirstie Johnson, said: “I am so proud to see how the school community has come together, from the youngest students in Year 7 to the eldest in sixth form, to embrace this project fully.

“Seeing our students take such care for the school grounds has been a powerful reminder that learning doesn't only happen in the classroom.

“This project is helping them to develop responsibility, to work as a team and to foster respect for our school site and for nature.”

Head of Sixth Form at The Deepings School, Tors Millikin, added: “Our sixth form garden is blooming - just like our students! - and it’s been wonderful to see them take ownership of this special space.

“We hope our sixth form garden will become a hub of community spirit and inclusion for everyone at The Deepings.”