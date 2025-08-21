Students celebrate fantastic GCSE results at St George’s Academy

This year group, which started secondary education during 2020 when Covid lockdowns hit, are said by principal Amanda money to have worked exceptionally hard to achieve their full potential, particularly over the last few months in the lead up to the final exams.

She said: “They are a fantastic cohort of students, both at Sleaford and Ruskington, and deserve every success on their continuing journey.

“We wish them all the very best for the future and will look forward to continuing to support them at St George’s Academy, as many of them head into our Sleaford Joint Sixth Form.”

1 . mssp-27-08-25-st georges GCSE DSCN1053.JPG L-R Alice James and Emily Gaskin were both going to study Applied Science and double CTEC Sport in the sixth form after getting their GCSE results. Photo: AH

2 . mssp-27-08-25-st georges GCSE DSCN1048.JPG L-R Kacie Honey and Freya Arnot were pleased with their results at St George's Academy. Photo: AH

3 . mssp-27-08-25-st georges GCSE DSCN1051.JPG Henry King and Connie Sharpe. Photo: AH

4 . mssp-27-08-25-st georges GCSE DSCN1041.JPG Ryder Smith and Faith Cushing had not yet dared to open their results papers, choosing to wait until joined by family. Photo: AH