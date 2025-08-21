Happy tears for Rose Short who did very well in her GCSE results, pictured with mum Lindsay Phoenix.placeholder image
Happy tears for Rose Short who did very well in her GCSE results, pictured with mum Lindsay Phoenix.

Students celebrate fantastic GCSE results at St George’s Academy

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 21st Aug 2025, 17:13 BST
Year 11 students at St George’s Academy have been congratulated by staff, as they collected their GCSE results across both campuses.

This year group, which started secondary education during 2020 when Covid lockdowns hit, are said by principal Amanda money to have worked exceptionally hard to achieve their full potential, particularly over the last few months in the lead up to the final exams.

She said: “They are a fantastic cohort of students, both at Sleaford and Ruskington, and deserve every success on their continuing journey.

“We wish them all the very best for the future and will look forward to continuing to support them at St George’s Academy, as many of them head into our Sleaford Joint Sixth Form.”

L-R Alice James and Emily Gaskin were both going to study Applied Science and double CTEC Sport in the sixth form after getting their GCSE results.

1. mssp-27-08-25-st georges GCSE DSCN1053.JPG

L-R Alice James and Emily Gaskin were both going to study Applied Science and double CTEC Sport in the sixth form after getting their GCSE results. Photo: AH

L-R Kacie Honey and Freya Arnot were pleased with their results at St George's Academy.

2. mssp-27-08-25-st georges GCSE DSCN1048.JPG

L-R Kacie Honey and Freya Arnot were pleased with their results at St George's Academy. Photo: AH

Henry King and Connie Sharpe.

3. mssp-27-08-25-st georges GCSE DSCN1051.JPG

Henry King and Connie Sharpe. Photo: AH

Ryder Smith and Faith Cushing had not yet dared to open their results papers, choosing to wait until joined by family.

4. mssp-27-08-25-st georges GCSE DSCN1041.JPG

Ryder Smith and Faith Cushing had not yet dared to open their results papers, choosing to wait until joined by family. Photo: AH

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Students
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice