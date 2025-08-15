L-R St George's Academy girls, all from Sleaford, Lucy Cullum and Holly Dilks are both heading to Sheffield Hallam University to study sports and exercise science, Holly Johnson is also studying sports and exercise science at Leeds Beckett University, Eva Collier is going travelling on a gap year, Izzie Hemmant is also studying sport and exercise science at Sheffield Hallam University, while Libby Gallett is taking a gap year.placeholder image
L-R St George's Academy girls, all from Sleaford, Lucy Cullum and Holly Dilks are both heading to Sheffield Hallam University to study sports and exercise science, Holly Johnson is also studying sports and exercise science at Leeds Beckett University, Eva Collier is going travelling on a gap year, Izzie Hemmant is also studying sport and exercise science at Sheffield Hallam University, while Libby Gallett is taking a gap year.

Students celebrate impressive results at St George’s Academy in Sleaford

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 15th Aug 2025, 13:06 BST
Year 13 students at St George’s Academy in Sleaford are celebrating fantastic A-level and other exam results.

Amanda Money, Principal at the Academy said they are incredibly pleased with the results of this year’s cohort.

She added “Our students have worked exceptionally hard to achieve an excellent set of outcomes this year. We are delighted that nearly 40 per cent of the grades achieved by our Year 13 at A Level were at A* or A (or equivalent for vocational courses), with 75 per cent being at the equivalent of A*-C. In terms of exceptional performers, twenty of our Year 13 students achieved a full set of grades at either A or A* (or equivalent) this year, going on to study at a range of universities including Oxford, Warwick, Bristol and York.

“These results are a clear reflection of the incredible efforts of a group of talented and determined students. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavours, and thank them for their excellent contribution to the Academy throughout their journey with us.”

Izzy Collier is going to the University of Oxford to study Biochemistry, after having achieved A*A*A* in Maths, Chemistry and Biology.

1. IC 25.jpg

Izzy Collier is going to the University of Oxford to study Biochemistry, after having achieved A*A*A* in Maths, Chemistry and Biology. Photo: St George's Academy

From left - Poppy Brill is going to the University of Oxford to study History having gained AAAB, Morgan Sarl gained grades BB and a Distinction, Daniel Kwasniewski is going to the University of Warwick to study Biochemistry after achieving AAA, and Thomas Angel is going to Buckinghamshire New University to study Film and Television Production having achieved three Distinction* grades.

2. PB MS DK TA 25.jpg

From left - Poppy Brill is going to the University of Oxford to study History having gained AAAB, Morgan Sarl gained grades BB and a Distinction, Daniel Kwasniewski is going to the University of Warwick to study Biochemistry after achieving AAA, and Thomas Angel is going to Buckinghamshire New University to study Film and Television Production having achieved three Distinction* grades. Photo: St George's Academy

From left - Ben Walsh is going to study Law at The University of Leeds, Will Draper is going to Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) to study Music, and Harvey Walsh is going to Leeds Conservatoire to study Music Production – all having gained fantastic grades.

3. BW WD HW 25.jpg

From left - Ben Walsh is going to study Law at The University of Leeds, Will Draper is going to Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) to study Music, and Harvey Walsh is going to Leeds Conservatoire to study Music Production – all having gained fantastic grades. Photo: St George's Academy

From left - Molly Shea is going to De Montfort University to study Children’s Nursing, and Freya Barratt is going to Buckinghamshire New University to study Criminology and Forensic Studies, both having achieved fantastic grades in their courses.

4. MS FB 25.jpg

From left - Molly Shea is going to De Montfort University to study Children’s Nursing, and Freya Barratt is going to Buckinghamshire New University to study Criminology and Forensic Studies, both having achieved fantastic grades in their courses. Photo: St George's Academy

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsYorkBristolWarwickOxford
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice